BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County health officials are discussing the first cases of the coronavirus known as COVID-19 in Erie County.

Erie County Executive Mark Polonzarz has issued a State of Emergency as of noon on Sunday.

All Schools in Erie County will be closed on Monday. Teachers and Staff are still to report. Further discussions will be held on Monday to decide on further closures.

Poloncarz also gave some details on who is infected:



A female in her 30's, who traveled out of state tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in quarantine at a private residence.

A male in his 30's who recently traveled to Westchester County, one of NY's hot spots, tested positive for coronavirus. He is currently in quarantine at a private residence.

A female in her 20's who recently traveled to Italy tested positive for coronavirus. She is currently in quarantine at a private residence.

None of the three were hospitalized. The three people are located in Buffalo, Grand Island and Clarence and have no connection to each other.

The county tested 36 total cases on Saturday. Thirty three of those cases were negative. There are currently 59 people in Erie County in quarantine. 58 of those cases are voluntary. One of those cases is involuntary.

151 people have completed quarantine. Health officials says these numbers will change daily.

Erie County residents can call 716-858-2929 with COVID-19 questions.

As of Saturday, there were 613 cases confirmed across New York, a dramatic spike from Friday. About 20 percent of those people are in the hospital.

Two New Yorkers have also died from the virus - both of them downstate, and both of them had other underlying health conditions.

The virus causes only mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people, but for some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness.

Schools in Orleans and Genesee counties have already closed. Buffalo Public Schools officials say the plan is still to schools closed to students on Monday, with teachers reporting. They say the plan could change following the press conference.

Health officials encourage people to practice social distancing, keep you work areas clean, wash our hands thoroughly. If you're sick, you're asked to stay home, call your doctor first. If kids are sick, do not send them to school, call their doctor. Cover your coughs and sneezes. Do not touch your mouth, nose and eyes.

RELATED: Buffalo-area shoppers attempt to cope with store shortages

RELATED: Pegula Sports and Entertainment to pay arena workers if games are canceled

RELATED: Monroe County Health Department looking for 4 individuals who traveled on a bus with coronavirus patient

RELATED: State of emergency issued in Orleans County; schools now closed



Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk