Erie County Department of Senior Services to give out PPE Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health experts say the elderly are among those must vulnerable to the coronavirus. In an effort to keep them safe and healthy, the Erie County Department of Senior Services is planning a county-wide PPE handout Friday.

Some 10,000 bags containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other items will be given away at 15 different sites. The bags were put together by employees from the department along with volunteers from various community organizations.

Starting at 10 AM, the distribution will take place at the following locations: