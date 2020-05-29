Erie County Department of Senior Services to give out PPE Friday

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Health experts say the elderly are among those must vulnerable to the coronavirus. In an effort to keep them safe and healthy, the Erie County Department of Senior Services is planning a county-wide PPE handout Friday.
Some 10,000 bags containing masks, gloves, hand sanitizer and other items will be given away at 15 different sites. The bags were put together by employees from the department along with volunteers from various community organizations.
Starting at 10 AM, the distribution will take place at the following locations:
- Cheektowaga Senior Center 3349 Broadway, Cheektowaga 14227
- East Aurora Senior Center 101 King St, Eat Aurora 14052
- Orchard Park Community Center 4520 California Rd, OP 14127
- West Seneca Senior Center 4620 Seneca St, West Seneca 14224
- Town of Tonawanda Senior Center 291 Ensminger Rd, Tonawanda 14150
- Amherst Senior Center 370 John James Audubon Pkwy, 14228
- Concord/Springville Senior Center 40 Commerce Dr, Springville 14141
- Clarence Senior Center 4600 Thompson Rd, Clarence 14031
- Akron Senior Center 5691 Cummings Rd, Akron 14001
- Alden Community Center 13116 Main St, Alden 14004
- Lancaster Senior Center 100 Oxford Pl, Lancaster 14086
- Marilla Community Center 1810 Two Rod Rd, Marilla 14102
- Salvation Army in Tonawanda 46 Broad St, Tonawanda 14150
- Hennepin Center 24 Ludington St, Buffalo 14206
- Northwest Buffalo Community Center 155 Lawn Ave, Buffalo 14207