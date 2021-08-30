Erie County Department of Health warns of using drug primarily used for animals to treat COVID-19

The CDC, FDA and the American Academy of Pediatrics says the drug Ivermectin does not treat or prevent the virus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health is adding its name to the list of those warning against use of the drug ivermectin to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Prescription ivermectin is approved to treat certain internal and external parasites in humans. Other ivermectin formulations are designed for use in animals, either over the counter or from a veterinary prescription.

Urgent warnings from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) highlight calls for caution against using ivermectin for COVID-19 prevention or treatment because it is not a parasite.

“Veterinary forms of ivermectin should never be ingested or used on humans,” explained Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “Inactive ingredients in these drugs can be harmful to humans, and active ingredients can be highly concentrated and meant for livestock, which can be many times the size of an average human being.”

“Messages shared on social media have driven people to consider very dangerous actions,” said Dr. Burstein. “COVID-19 has stirred up anxiety and fear in many people, and there are wells of misinformation on the Internet and in media that prey on those feelings. We cannot say this strongly enough: the best medical advice for you comes from your own physician, not Facebook memes, YouTube videos or group text messages.”

At this time, ivermectin is not authorized or approved by the FDA for prevention or treatment of COVID-19, due to lack of evidence on its safety or efficacy.

The FDA offers this additional information:

Taking large doses of ivermectin is dangerous and can cause serious harm.

If you have a prescription for ivermectin for an FDA-approved use, get it from a legitimate source and take it exactly as prescribed.

Never use medications intended for animals on yourself. Ivermectin preparations for animals are very different from those approved for humans.

If you or someone you know experiences the following symptoms after using unprescribed ivermectin, call Poison Control at 1-800-222-1222 or 911:

gastrointestinal symptoms (nausea, vomiting, abdominal pain, diarrhea)

headache, dizziness, loss of coordination and balance

tachycardia, hypotension

neurologic effects (decreased consciousness, confusion, hallucinations, seizures, coma, death).

Those who take medications that cause central nervous system depression, including benzodiazepines and barbiturates, may be at increased risk.