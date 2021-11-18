Erie County Department of Health updates COVID-19 quarantine requirements

The new requirements allow for people who are a close contact and not fully vaccinated to be released from quarantine after seven days if certain criteria are meet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health (ECDOH) announced new quarantine requirements for unvaccinated people who are close contacts to people who have tested positive of COVID-19.

Following an announcement from the New York State Department of Health last month on local health departments decisions on COVID-19 quarantine lengths, the ECDOH announced that unvaccinated people who are close contacts can leave quarantine after seven days under certain conditions.

After a full seven days, unvaccinated people can be released from quarantine if a COVID-19 test collected five days after expose comes back negative and the person does not have any symptoms.

These changes go into effect this week. ECDOH contact tracers have started letting close contacts know about this option.

Quarantine cannot end earlier than a full seven days - or on day eight. Accepted COVID-19 tests include NAAT (PCR) tests or antigen tests conducted and reported by a licensed laboratory.

At-home tests cannot be accepted at this time. Thought positive at-home test results should be reported to ECDOH through the COVID-19 Information Line at (716) 858-2929 or use the online reporting form.

Fully vaccinated people are not subject to quarantine as long as they remain symptom free.

These updated quarantine guidelines match current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance. The CDC estimates that post-quarantine transmission risk is low, between 5-12%.

People leaving quarantine are recommended to monitor symptoms and wear a mask when around others for two weeks following their exposure.