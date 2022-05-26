Erie County Department of Health to offer COVID-19 boosters to kids age 5-11 beginning May 27

Eligible children can receive the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine as a booster dose five months after they've completed the two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health will offer the COVID-19 vaccine booster to children aged 5-11 years old beginning May 27 at their county clinics.

The Food and Drug Administration approved the vaccine booster in May.

“You can think of COVID-19 vaccines as working like a battery,” explained Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein. “The initial series give you protection against illness, but its protection can fade over time, much like a phone battery’s charge.” She continued, “Booster doses do exactly that – boosting your immunity, adding to your body’s ability to fight off infection.”

The full schedule of Erie County clinics can be found here: www.erie.gov/vax. You can also call 716-858-2929.

Health official say the COVID-19 vaccine will be available at the Jesse Nash Health Center at 608 William Street, Mondays through Fridays, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on days that the ECDOH health clinics are open.