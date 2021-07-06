Erie County Department of Health to host two vaccine clinics

The Erie County Department of Health is setting up two vaccine clinics for Saturday, July 10.
These clinics will both offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18 and older, as well as the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12-17.
Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is providing giveaways for anyone who is vaccinated at the clinics.
You can get your vaccine at the Albright-Knox Northland at 612 Northland Ave. from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Other planned activities will be the Albright-Knox Art Truck with free outdoor artmaking activities inspired by Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color, the new exhibition on view through September 12.
You can also get your vaccine at the Central Terminal at 495 Paderewski Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family health and wellness event will have dance workouts, yoga, fitness activities for kids and adults and lunch.
For more information, you can visit the Erie County Department of Health website by clicking here.