Erie County Department of Health to host two vaccine clinics

The two community sites will be on Saturday, July 10 at Central Terminal and Albright-Knox Northland.

The Erie County Department of Health is setting up two vaccine clinics for Saturday, July 10.

These clinics will both offer the single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine for ages 18 and older, as well as the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine for people ages 12-17.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York is providing giveaways for anyone who is vaccinated at the clinics.

You can get your vaccine at the Albright-Knox Northland at 612 Northland Ave. from 1p.m. to 5 p.m. Other planned activities will be the Albright-Knox Art Truck with free outdoor artmaking activities inspired by Hervé Tullet: Shape and Color, the new exhibition on view through September 12.

You can also get your vaccine at the Central Terminal at 495 Paderewski Ave. from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. This family health and wellness event will have dance workouts, yoga, fitness activities for kids and adults and lunch.