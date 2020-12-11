Erie County Department of Health hosts drive-thru testing clinic

The clinic offered the nasal swab test, and results will come back in about five days. No physician order was needed for the test.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health held a drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic in Buffalo on Thursday.

The clinic offered the nasal swab test, and results will come back in about five days. No physician order was needed for the test. However, an appointment was necessary.

It was also the first day that tests done through the county health department will require you to either have symptoms, or have been in close contact with someone who already tested positive.

The clinic took place at the Buffalo Niagara Convention Center on Pearl Street. The Department of Health asked anybody who got tested to use the loading dock entrance on Pearl Street.

The clinic ran from at 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein provided an update into Erie County's COVID-19 efforts on Thursday.