Erie County Executive deficit remediation plan 'effectively closes' downtown holding center

The County Executive submitted the plan to the legislature Thursday morning.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Executive has submitted a deficit remediation plan to the legislature to recoup a projected deficit of $137.8 million in the county.

The vast majority of the deficit comes from sales tax as a result of NY Pause orders in response to COVID-19. Sales tax losses make up $105.6 million of the total projected deficit.

“Putting this plan together required input from county Commissioners and Department Heads as well as from elected officials and other offices. It was not easy but I would like to thank all who participated and offered constructive ideas to help move the county forward through these unprecedented times,” said County Executive Mark Poloncarz. “These gap-closing measures are a mix of things that we can do at the county level, including using some fund balance, making departmental cuts, and closing out some projects. However, federal funding like the CARES Act is also a key component to addressing this issue. Erie County, like counties nationwide, needs another round of federal stimulus to help our economic recovery and I urge the President to work with House and Senate leadership to pass another package. If they do so we can avoid the many proposed cuts to services and staff.”

The largest spot where the county's proposed plan wants to make up this funding is in departmental cuts across the government. Poloncarz's plan expects to cut $40 million from the county's deficit by eliminating or modifying some positions within the government, reducing or eliminating some administrative lines and controlling vacancy's for unfilled positions.

In a news conference on Thursday afternoon, the County Executive announced the cuts include a "major restructuring of the Sheriff's Jail Management Division. Poloncarz says these changes essentially close the downtown Buffalo holding center.

Other areas impacting the county's deficit are an expected cut in state aid by $28.7 million, hotel occupancy by a reduction of $9 million, clerk fees are expected to decrease by $3.9 million.

In late 2019, the legislature passed a measure designating $24 million of funding from the previous year to be used to remedy potential deficits in 2020. An additional $5 million which was originally slated for COVID-19 expenses was added to the $24 million.

The County also plans to use over $25 million from a fund balance, or 'rainy day fund..' This money is proposed to be used to close budget gaps on a monthly basis. The plan also cuts some old capital projects that are lower priority that are unlikely to be used. That will cut about $5 million from the deficit.

The plan highlights a projected $16 million savings in healthcare savings in the county. The majority of which comes from retirees who aren't getting many procedures done because they aren't available during the coronavirus pandemic.

The County Executive's plan also expects to use around $15 million from the CARES Act for payroll expenses for county employees who were dedicated to responding to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the plan, the County also said that another COVID-19 spending package could be passed in the federal legislature to help ease the burden on state and local governments.

This plan to remedy the deficit comes after a call from Erie County comptroller Stefan Mychajliw called for a comprehensive plan to asses the deficit last month.

Also on Thursday, Poloncarz once again called for financial help from Washington D.C.