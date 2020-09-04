ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County has updated their COVID-19 map to show 1,432 confirmed cases, and of those cases 1,021 are active, 360 people have recovered, and 51 people have died.

Of the 51 deaths, 61% of deaths have been someone age 70 or over.

As of Wednesday’s report, 216 people were hospitalized, and of those people 118 were in the ICU and 111 of those people were on airway assist. Poloncarz says we are seeing stabilization of the number of hospitalizations.

Approximately 50% of all patients hospitalized for COVID-19 in Erie County end up in ICU care, and 95% of ICU patients need airway assist.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and Heath Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein started Thursday's daily update for the public on coronavirus by providing instruction for anybody who walks into a hospital for any reason.

She stated that these individuals should go straight home, take off their clothes and wash them, even if they wore something over them.

NFTA buses and trains have been having a few issues with joyriders, primarily children, Poloncarz said. He reminded the public should only ride these modes of public transportation if doing something essential, such as going to work, the doctors, grocery shopping, or to the pharmacy.

Poloncarz said that he has received report of discrimination for people wearing face masks and gloves in public, causing him to sign an emergency order prohibiting discrimination.

Businesses and employers could be subject to fines, or even a misdemeanor, for violating the order, Poloncarz said.

There was also an update to essential businesses, including to landscaping businesses and debt collection. All golf courses, recreational boat launches and marinas are also now closed to customers, as mandated by New York State.

Landscapers can only do maintenance, such as mowing lawns, or pest control, but not for cosmetic purposes.

Services related to financial markets can operate, except for debt collectors. Debt collectors could face additional penalties for each person they attempt to collect debts on.

Lawyers must work remotely, and real estate workers cannot do walk-throughs of properties, but can do transactions remotely.

Prescribed physical therapy and occupational therapy is considered essential. Automobile manufacturing is considered essential.

These changes were decided upon by New York state, not Erie County.

Poloncarz also stated that while this week is a holiday, people should not violate the PAUSE order or participate in "drive-in" holiday services.

The county also provided the following resources:

The New York Department of Health, not Erie County, regulates hospitals, nursing homes, assisted living, home care and hospice. People with questions should call: (800) 804-5447 for hospitals (888) 201-4563 for nursing homes

Many lawyers are working remotely, but for those in need of free legal help through the Volunteer Lawyers Project can contact: (716) 823-3255, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for family law questions (716) 828-8460, Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., for housing questions (716) 847-0662 x301 to become a divorce client (716) 847-0668 x303 for unemployment benefit questions (716) 847-0662 x324 for other questions

If you're in need of food or basic needs: FeedMore Western New York Seniors can call (716) 858-8526 for assistance with meal delivery Call 211 for basic needs



