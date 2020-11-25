Erie County: Data shows rise in COVID-19 cases driven by community spread, not nursing homes

County Executive Mark Poloncarz says local hospitals are preparing for a surge in patients adding peak of latest growth in cases has not been seen yet.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County has now recorded the highest total of hospitalizations in the county and WNY region since the pandemic began last spring. On Monday, November 23, 316 people were admitted to WNY hospitals with COVID-19; 264 of them in Erie County. Fifty patients were in the ICU and 27 had an airway assist.

In a Wednesday afternoon briefing, Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says hospitals continue to prepare for a surge in patients, adding that it's expected to be some time yet before a peak in the current rise in cases is reached. Concerns remain about the impact of this latest surge, not only on hospital capacity, but making sure there is enough staff to take care of all of those who are sick.

In response to questions in the community about where the latest cases are coming from, Poloncarz released data that shows the rise in positivity is being driven by community spread and not coming from local nursing homes. Also, as opposed to early on in the pandemic, the bulk of cases now are coming from the suburbs and rural areas, not the city of Buffalo.

Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein said the county is starting to see the Orange Zone micro cluster designation starting to make a difference adding the hope is it will soon be further evidenced by a decrease in the number of positive cases and hospitalizations.

