Erie County COVID vaccine appointments for January 23-27 cancelled due to lack of supply

The Erie County Health Department says appointments for this Thursday and Friday, January 21 and 22 are still on.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department said Wednesday that a lack of COVID-19 vaccine is forcing them to cancel additional upcoming vaccination appointments.

ECC North and South Point of Distribution (PODs) clinics for Saturday, January 23, Monday, January 25, Tuesday, January 26 and Wednesday, January 27 are cancelled. The department says it does have enough supply to vaccinate those with appointments this Thursday and Friday, January 21 and 22.

The health department says it's gotten dramatically less vaccine doses from the state than requested. The cancellations effect 4,315 people who had appointments for those four days. Those affected will be rescheduled when more doses become available.

Appointments at other non-Erie County Health Department sites such as those at pharmacies, hospitals, federally qualified health centers and state distribution clinics are not affected by this announcement.

Since Erie County vaccine sites opened on January 4, 14,176 first doses of the Moderna COVID vaccine have been given to those currently eligible.

