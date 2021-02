The Information Line will be staffed Saturday, February 13 from 9 AM until Noon.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Health Department is letting the public know that it's COVID-19 Information Line and testing sites will be closed Monday in observance of Presidents' Day.

However, the information line (716-858-2929) will be staffed tomorrow (Saturday, February 13) from 9 a.m. until Noon.

Other site in Erie County offering diagnostic testing can be found here.