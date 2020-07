Executive Mark Poloncarz says there were 29 positive cases out of 2,427 tests.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The percent positive of COVID-19 tests in Erie County on Saturday was 1.2 percent, according to Executive Mark Poloncarz.

Poloncarz on Sunday said the total number of test results was 2,427, and of those, there were 29 positive cases.

Overall, there have been 7,652 confirmed coronavirus cases and 646 deaths in Erie County.

For anibodies, the county has conducted 70,552 tests, and 6.7 percent of those have come back positive.