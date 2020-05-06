x
Erie County COVID-19 hotline changing hours

The hotline will be open six days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Credit: Erie County Department of Health

BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday the Erie County Department of Health announced that it is changing the hours for it's COVID-19 hotline starting Saturday. 

The hotline will now be open six days a week, from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. The hotline will be closed on Sundays. The hotline is available to anybody who has general questions about the coronavirus. Callers are also able to schedule COVID-19 tests at any sites managed by Erie County. 

The number for the hotline is (716) 858-2929. Foreign language interpretation is available to those who need it. 

