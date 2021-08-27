Erie County COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations increasing

Commissioner of Health Dr. Gale Burstein urges residents to take steps to reduce their personal risk of contracting the virus.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County was in a better place at this time last year in terms of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations, despite not having access to a vaccine.

That word comes from County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein as the number of new virus cases and hospitalizations continue to grow.

“On August 25, 2020, we reported 42 new COVID cases, compared to 225 new cases on August 25, 2021," said Dr. Burstein. "Also, 24 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Erie County on August 25, 2020. On August 25, 2021, Erie County hospitals had 111 patients hospitalized with COVID-19.”

“With each day our level of concern about community transmission and the risks for unvaccinated people grows. The small actions we take in our day-to-day lives, and larger measures that we take as a community, can have a positive impact on what we see in the next few weeks. It’s up to each of us to take these steps.”

Dr. Burstein continues to urge all residents to take the following steps to protect themselves:

• Masks protect you and those around you: Wear a well-fitting face mask when indoors in public and in crowded outdoor settings.

• Physical distancing: Put six feet of distance between yourself and people who don’t live in your household. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting seriously ill from a COVID-19 infection.

• Large events: Wear a mask and maintain six-feet physical distance, even if outdoors, or if attending a large event such as a concert, festival or sports game with a smaller group.

• Ventilation: Being in crowds like in restaurants, bars, fitness centers, or movie theaters puts you at higher risk for COVID-19. Avoid indoor spaces that do not offer fresh air from the outdoors as much as possible. If indoors, bring in fresh air by opening windows and doors, if possible.

• Diagnostic testing: Monitor closely for symptoms and seek a diagnostic test if symptoms develop. Loss of taste or smell is not as common a symptom with the SARS-CoV-2 Delta variant.

• Travel: Consider a diagnostic COVID-19 test 3-5 days following return home, especially if you have spent time in an area with high COVID-19 transmission. Monitor closely for symptoms.