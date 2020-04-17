BUFFALO, N.Y. — Eight more people have died in Erie County due to coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the total to 115 COVID-19 related deaths in the county. Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says 50.4% of all the deaths are in the 80+ age range.

The total number of cases in the county is now at 2, 023.

The Erie County Department of Health announced Friday that more people can now get tested for COVID-19 in Erie County.

The test will now be available to any symptomatic person who works in an industry deemed essential by New York State and the Empire Development Corporation.

Previously, testing was prioritized for people working in the healthcare industry or who receive dialysis or infusion therapy.

RELATED: Gov. Cuomo issues executive order for testing; hospitalization rate going down

RELATED: More people can now get tested in Erie County