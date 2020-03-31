BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz announced Tuesday afternoon that the county now has 499 confirmed cases of coronavirus (COVID-19).

Poloncarz tweeted the information citing the 14 members of the Buffalo Fire Department who have tested positive for COVID-19, as well as 10 other first responders that have tested positive.

Poloncarz is urging residents not to call 911 unless it is a true emergency, so that there is no undue stress on the emergency medical response system.

