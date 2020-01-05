BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday said another 17 people have died of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.

The number of people who have died in Erie County is now 283. Four deaths were announced earlier in the day, before Poloncarz announced another 13 with a tweet.

More than 17,000 people in Erie County have been tested, and the number of confirmed cases is now 3,472.

"We're heading in the wrong direction," Poloncarz said on Wednesday, when he noted after several days last week where it appeared the curve was flattening, it took a disappointing turn upward in the last three days.

The number of cases in various Erie County communities, as of Friday night, include:

1,375 in Buffalo

428 in Amherst/Williamsville

325 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

206 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

173 in Lancaster/Village

156 in Hamburg/Blasdell

149 in Orchard Park/Village

138 in West Seneca

126 in Aurora/East Aurora

61 in Clarence

50 in Alden/Village

47 in Grand Island

37 in Lackawanna

35 in Elma

34 in City of Tonawanda

30 in Concord/Springville

24 in Evans/Angola

23 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory

9 in Eden

8 in Boston

8 in Holland

7 in Collins/Gowanda

6 in North Collins/Village

5 in Marilla

4 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory

4 in Colden

3 in Wales

1 in Sardinia

