BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Friday said another 17 people have died of coronavirus, also known as COVID-19.
The number of people who have died in Erie County is now 283. Four deaths were announced earlier in the day, before Poloncarz announced another 13 with a tweet.
More than 17,000 people in Erie County have been tested, and the number of confirmed cases is now 3,472.
"We're heading in the wrong direction," Poloncarz said on Wednesday, when he noted after several days last week where it appeared the curve was flattening, it took a disappointing turn upward in the last three days.
The number of cases in various Erie County communities, as of Friday night, include:
- 1,375 in Buffalo
- 428 in Amherst/Williamsville
- 325 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 206 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 173 in Lancaster/Village
- 156 in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 149 in Orchard Park/Village
- 138 in West Seneca
- 126 in Aurora/East Aurora
- 61 in Clarence
- 50 in Alden/Village
- 47 in Grand Island
- 37 in Lackawanna
- 35 in Elma
- 34 in City of Tonawanda
- 30 in Concord/Springville
- 24 in Evans/Angola
- 23 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory
- 9 in Eden
- 8 in Boston
- 8 in Holland
- 7 in Collins/Gowanda
- 6 in North Collins/Village
- 5 in Marilla
- 4 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory
- 4 in Colden
- 3 in Wales
- 1 in Sardinia
