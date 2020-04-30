BUFFALO, N.Y. — 12 more people have died of coronavirus, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday night.

In a tweet, Poloncarz confirmed that the number of countywide deaths climbed to 266, with the overall number of cases rising to 3,410.

There have been 15,219 people tested for COVID-19 in Erie County.

On Wednesday, Poloncarz had said that over the past three days, coronavirus hospital admissions have exceeded discharges. Poloncarz added that as of Monday there were 44 new admissions compared to 25 discharges, which is the highest date on record for hospitalizations in Erie County.

As of Monday, 258 people were hospitalized, and of those, 116 were in the ICU, and 74 of those individuals in the ICU had an airway assist.

It reflects the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County since the outbreak of the pandemic here.

"We're heading in the wrong direction," said Poloncarz, who noted after several days last week where it appeared the curve was flattening, it took a disappointing turn upward in the last three days.

The number of cases in various Erie County communities include:

1,340 in Buffalo

426 in Amherst/Williamsville

324 in Cheektowaga/Sloan

205 in Tonawanda/Kenmore

175 in Lancaster/Village

159 in Hamburg/Blasdell

149 in Orchard Park/Village

137 in West Seneca

104 in Aurora/East Aurora

62 in Clarence

49 in Alden/Village

47 in Grand Island

34 in City of Tonawanda

34 in Elma

34 in Lackawanna

29 in Concord/Springville

25 in Evans/Angola

22 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory

9 in Eden

8 in Boston

8 in Collins/Gowanda

7 in Holland

6 in North Collins/Village

5 in Marilla

4 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory

4 in Colden

3 in Wales

1 in Sardinia

