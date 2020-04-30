BUFFALO, N.Y. — 12 more people have died of coronavirus, according to Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz on Thursday night.
In a tweet, Poloncarz confirmed that the number of countywide deaths climbed to 266, with the overall number of cases rising to 3,410.
There have been 15,219 people tested for COVID-19 in Erie County.
On Wednesday, Poloncarz had said that over the past three days, coronavirus hospital admissions have exceeded discharges. Poloncarz added that as of Monday there were 44 new admissions compared to 25 discharges, which is the highest date on record for hospitalizations in Erie County.
As of Monday, 258 people were hospitalized, and of those, 116 were in the ICU, and 74 of those individuals in the ICU had an airway assist.
It reflects the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations in Erie County since the outbreak of the pandemic here.
"We're heading in the wrong direction," said Poloncarz, who noted after several days last week where it appeared the curve was flattening, it took a disappointing turn upward in the last three days.
The number of cases in various Erie County communities include:
- 1,340 in Buffalo
- 426 in Amherst/Williamsville
- 324 in Cheektowaga/Sloan
- 205 in Tonawanda/Kenmore
- 175 in Lancaster/Village
- 159 in Hamburg/Blasdell
- 149 in Orchard Park/Village
- 137 in West Seneca
- 104 in Aurora/East Aurora
- 62 in Clarence
- 49 in Alden/Village
- 47 in Grand Island
- 34 in City of Tonawanda
- 34 in Elma
- 34 in Lackawanna
- 29 in Concord/Springville
- 25 in Evans/Angola
- 22 in Newstead/Akron/Tonawanda Territory
- 9 in Eden
- 8 in Boston
- 8 in Collins/Gowanda
- 7 in Holland
- 6 in North Collins/Village
- 5 in Marilla
- 4 in Brant/Farnham/Cattaraugus Territory
- 4 in Colden
- 3 in Wales
- 1 in Sardinia
