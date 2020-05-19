BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Tuesday the Erie County Department of Health's coronavirus tracking map showed that there are now 5,009 cases of COVID-19 within the county. Over the weekend, 28 more people passed away from the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 449.

The map's Tuesday morning update showed an increase of 27 new cases since its previous update on Monday. The Health Department said it's conducted 32,027 coronavirus tests so far, for a rate of 15.6% positive.

The County has also conducted 26,680 antibody tests. Just 7.7% of those people tested had the COVID-19 antibodies present in their system.

The majority of the confirmed cases in the county are in the city of Buffalo, where 2,057 people have tested positive.

Poloncarz also announced that hospitalizations were up slightly in the Western New York region. With the most recent data collected on May 17, there were eight new COVID-19 related hospitalizations, seven of which were in Erie County. New hospitalizations exceeded releases by seven cases.

The county executive also showed how Erie County is doing worse than similar sized counties in stopping the spread of COVID-19. Cuyahoga County (OH), where Cleveland is, has 3,410 cases and 175 deaths. Allegheny County (PA), where Pittsburgh is, has 1,641 confirmed cases and 143 deaths. Both of those counties have about 300,000 more residents than Erie.

This new update comes as Western New York begins Phase One of reopening Tuesday.

