Erie County comptroller criticizes money spent by county on food during COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Comptroller Stefan Mychajliw released a report Friday which details that the county spent more than $130,000 on food to feed county workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

The report shows that there were 386 different food purchases that were made in 151 days and the expense of those purchases totaled $130,966, which was billed to the counties COVID fund.

Mychajliw noted that the county purchased “communal food,” which consists of sheets of pizza and buckets of wings; something he says the county ignored the American Industrial Hygiene Association’s warning of sharing food being linked to spread of COVID-19.

“The Erie County Health Department would shut down a bar or restaurant immediately if inspectors caught them serving communal food. That is one way to quickly spread COVID-19. Why is Erie County government doing the same, serving communal food in a way that increases the spread of Coronavirus? The Erie County Health Department has no problem closing restaurants for doing the same exact unhealthy and unsafe handling of food they themselves are doing,” Mychajliw said.

Erie County Mark Poloncarz (D) released a statement defending the county's spending, stating county employees worked 16-18 hour days and they deserved lunch and dinner.

“Many dedicated employees contributed to Erie County’s response to the global pandemic, often working 16 to 18 hour days to protect the public. Rather than stay home and be paid without working, they performed essential duties and went above and beyond their normal duties to assist local residents in need, and during these long days lunch and dinner was provided to our dedicated workforce, as it has been done in the past during various states of emergency.”

The report also stated that the county expensed $19,162 on food to be delivered to a hotel that was being rented by the county for individuals who did not have a safe place to recover from COVID-19.

Poloncarz added that he was proud of the work the county and his staff did during the crisis and says he is disappointed by Mychajliw’s report.