BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County is closing call campgrounds to help prevent the spread of conronavirus (COVID-19)

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz signed an executive order, approved by New York State, closing all campgrounds in the county beginning at 9 a.m. April 15.

Camping is prohibiting at any campsite in the county.

