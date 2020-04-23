ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Thursday afternoon a new update on the coronavirus in Erie County. Poloncarz says that there are now 2,594 positive cases in the county, and that slightly above half are cases live outside of the City of Buffalo.

Poloncarz said in his post that 60% of all cases are from individuals who reside outside of the City of Buffalo, and 40% within the city.

Additionally, 55% of the confirmed cases in Erie County have been female, and 45% have been male.

The Erie County COVID-19 case map has not updated since Wednesday at noon, but when there were 2,505 cases, 9,453 people tested and 188 deaths.

Poloncarz will not address the public in a Facebook live until Friday.

