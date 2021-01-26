Erie County cancels more COVID vaccine clinics due to lack of doses

People whose appointments are cancelled will be offered spots at future Erie County Health Department sites.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A lack of supply is forcing Erie County to cancel more COVID-19 vaccine clinics scheduled for later this week.

Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein says the county was allotted only 1,700 doses for this week, enough for appointments on Thursday at both the ECC South and ECC North Point of Distribution sites (PODs).

The following appointments are cancelled:

Friday, January 29 at the ECC South location ONLY

Saturday, January 30 at both the ECC North and ECC South locations

The above cancellations affect 1,290 people. Dr. Burstein says those people with cancelled appointments will get a phone call and be offered a spot at a future ECDOH site. She also encouraged those affected to try and get an appointment elsewhere in the interim.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz says at this point in time, it will take a month to get through all of the appointments that have had to be cancelled.

In addition, Dr. Burstein asked those who have had COVID-19 within the past 90 days to forgo getting a vaccine at this time because they are protected by natural immunity. Doing so will save those shots so they can then be given to those who have not had the virus and do not have immunity.