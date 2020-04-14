CHEEKTOWAGA, N.Y. — Walmart and Quest Diagnostics have teamed up to set up a drive-thru COVID-19 testing center in Cheektowaga, according to the State Police..

On Tuesday, 2 On You Side saw New York state troopers setting up cones in a Walmart parking lot on Walden Avenue in Cheektowaga.

Troopers will be working security at the testing site. No tests will happen at the facility today. An opening date has not been set for the drive-thru testing facility.

Recently, a temporary drive-thru testing facility was set up in Amherst for appointments only.

This is a developing story. We will update the story as we learn more information.

RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: COVID-19 drive thru testing temporarily set up in Amherst