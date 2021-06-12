Erie County announces additional COVID-19 vaccination sites

Starting Tuesday, December 7 through December 30, ECDOH will offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced on Monday that it is adding more vaccination sites for everyone ages 5 years and older who is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Booster doses are strongly recommended for adults age 18 and older who completed the primary Pfizer or Moderna vaccine series at least six months ago or received a single Johnson and Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

Starting Tuesday, December 7 through December 30, ECDOH will offer Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines (first, second or third dose; booster doses; Pfizer pediatric doses for ages 5-11) at the following locations from 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.:

Tuesdays : Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215

: Delavan Grider Community Center, 877 E. Delavan Ave., Buffalo, NY 14215 Wednesdays : Chestnut Ridge Park, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127

: Chestnut Ridge Park, 6121 Chestnut Ridge Rd., Orchard Park, NY 14127 Thursdays : Como Lake Park, 2200 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster, NY 14086

: Como Lake Park, 2200 Como Park Blvd., Lancaster, NY 14086 Fridays : Orchard Park Fire Company, Central Station, 30 School St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 (12/10 and 12/17 only; no clinics Christmas Eve Day and New Year’s Eve Day)

: Orchard Park Fire Company, Central Station, 30 School St, Orchard Park, NY 14127 And, Mondays starting December 13: Ellicott Creek Park, 1 Ellicott Creek Park Drive, Tonawanda, NY 14150

These are in addition to the COVID-19 vaccine site at SUNY ECC South, open weekdays from 12-4 p.m. (Wednesdays, 12-7 p.m.). ECDOH clinics will welcome walk-ins during the final two hours of each of these clinics.

Other COVID-19 vaccine sites are scheduled for schools and community sites here.