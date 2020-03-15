BUFFALO, N.Y. — The Erie County Department of Health announced Sunday night that four more positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed.

The cases include:

a man in his 30s who recently traveled from New York City;

a man in his 40s who recently traveled out of state;

a woman in her 30s who recently traveled out of state;

and a woman in her 20s who recently traveled from New York City.

Earlier on Sunday, Poloncarz said the first three county cases included:

a man in his 30s who recently traveled from Westchester County;

a woman in her 30s who recently traveled out of state;

and a woman in her 30s who recently traveled to Italy.

All four people are in mandatory isolation, and epidemiologists are working to place those in close contact with confirmed cases under mandatory quarantine.

Three of the tests were done through the Erie County Public Health Lab, and one through Quest Diagnostics.

As of 6 p.m. Sunday, Erie County has under quarantine 67 open cases, 155 closed cases and 222 total individuals.

Investigations for Saturday's cases from Grand Island and Buffalo are still underway, and neither of those cases involve someone who works directly with the public.

There will be a press conference Monday at an undetermined time at the Rath Building, where the county will update the public.

