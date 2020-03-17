BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County health officials have announced four additional confirmed coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz shared the update on Twitter. That brings the total of confirmed cases in Erie County to 11.

Poloncarz and Erie County Department of Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein will provide more details at a 1:30pm press conference. 2 On Your Side will be carrying the news conference live on air and streaming it at wgrz.com.

Currently, there are 1,374 confirmed coronavirus cases in NYS. Of the 1,374 confirmed cases, 264 people are hospitalized, bringing the hospitalization rate to 19%. Twelve people have died.

The effort now is to "flatten the curve" to reduce the strain on hospitals. The state has started that effort by closing businesses that have large gatherings of 50 or more people. The governor says if those efforts do not help reduce the spread, the state could institute more closures.

Coronavirus symptoms

The symptoms of coronavirus can be similar to the flu or a bad cold. Symptoms include a fever, cough and shortness of breath, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Most healthy people will have mild symptoms. A study of more than 72,000 patients by the Centers for Disease Control in China showed 80 percent of the cases there were mild.

But infections can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death, according to the World Health Organization. Older people with underlying health conditions are most at risk.

The CDC believes symptoms may appear anywhere from two to 14 days after being exposed.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

The air by coughing or sneezing

Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

Stay home when you are sick.

Eat and sleep separately from your family members

Use different utensils and dishes

Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk