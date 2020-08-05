BUFFALO, N.Y. — On Friday morning, Erie County announced that there have been 23 more COVID-19 related deaths since Wednesday evening, bringing the total number of deaths in the county to 346.

County Executive Mark Poloncarz also announced there are 4,161 confirmed cases in the county, an increase of 222 since Wednesday night. In total, there have been 23,471 people tested for coronavirus in the county.

Elected leaders in areas throughout New York State are continuing in their efforts to try and meet the benchmarks set forth by Governor Andrew Cuomo, for him to even considering lifting the NY Pause order and reopen WNY.

Regions that can meet the criteria set forth by the Governor may be able to reopen more sectors of their economies as early as May 15.

So far, Erie County is only meeting three of the seven metrics.

One area where it has lagged behind is testing for COVID-19. In order to meet one of the state benchmarks for reopening, a county must test 3 percent of its population for COVID-19, per month. For Erie County that would 27,540 tests monthly.

“We believe we are about 300 tests a day short of where we need to be," said County Executive Mark Poloncarz.

There are several locations in WNY to receive a COVID-19 test. Here is the list of locations in WNY.

Poloncarz and County Health Department officials will give a coronavirus update Friday afternoon. We will carry it live on WGRZ.com.

