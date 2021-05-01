Erie County accepting walk-ins Saturday at Rich Products COVID-19 vaccine site

The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic Saturday, May 1 at Rich Products.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Looking for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment in the City of Buffalo? The Erie County Department of Health is hosting a Moderna vaccine clinic Saturday, May 1 at Rich Products.

According to the county health department, you don't need an appointment to attend the clinic. The vaccine site, located at 1 Robert Rich Way in Buffalo, is accepting walk-ins for anyone ages 18 years old or older.

Anyone looking to get vaccinated at this site must arrive before 3:45 p.m. to get their first dose of the Moderna vaccine.