Erie County: first dose of COVID vaccine given to 86% of eligible nursing homes residents

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Some 86 percent of eligible nursing home residents have received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Erie County officials said Friday.

Overall, eight percent of Erie County's population has gotten the first dose.

Those numbers, according to the county, come from the New York State Department of Health's Vaccine Tracker data, with numbers that were most recently updated Wednesday.

"This is the second highest percentage among all NYS regions," the county said in a statement.