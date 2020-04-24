ERIE COUNTY, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz and County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein gave a update on coronavirus on Erie County on Friday afternoon.

Currently Erie County has 2,738 positive cases and 198 deaths. There have been 11,742 people tested for COVID-19.

As of April 22, there are 221 people hospitalized, and of those 112 were in the ICU, and 84 of those had an airway assist.

Poloncarz says we've seen a decrease in intubations without an increase in deaths.

Hospitalizations have decreased over the past four days. ICU admissions have remained "relatively stable." Discharges have been greater than admissions.

Poloncarz says we've seen the fewest number of ICU airway assists since April 2.

Generally, individuals who have been passing away from COVID-19 have been those over 70 years old, but individuals younger than 70 have also been dying.

Deaths have seemed to impacted men more than women based on current statistics. Twenty-two percent of deaths have been people of color.

Poloncarz says that we will continue to see an increase in cases, mainly because testing is now more readily available.

Friday marked the first day of the Leroy R. Coles, Jr. Branch Library being a testing site for people living on the East Side. The branch is located at 1187 East Delavan Avenue.

This testing center sits in a zip code with one of the highest rates of positive cases in Erie County. Any symptomatic person can get tested at this site, but it is by appointment only through Kaleida Health. You can schedule online or by calling 716-859-3222.

All labs are now testing anyone with symptoms. Sample collection is by appointment only, you can call 716-858-2929 to set up an appointment.

Choose option one if you're a member of the public and have a general question.

Choose option two if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms and have a primary care provider.

Choose option three if you are ill with COVID-19 symptoms and do not have a primary care provider.

Choose option four if you are a healthcare provider.

If you are tested for COVID-19 by any lab, you are under Erie County isolation orders and you must remain in isolation until you get your results. You may be eligible for paid leave through New York State and the U.S. Department of Labor.

Burstein wanted to remind the public there is no FDA approved medication to prevent or cure COVID-19. You should talk to your doctor about any medication you are taking, including over the counter drugs, for COVID-19.

Poloncarz reminded the public to not inject or ingest anything to treat COVID-19.

The WNY Business Impact Survey closes today.

Burstein says that rabies vaccination clinics have been suspended but if you believe that you have been bitten or could be at risk, such as waking up to a bat in your room, you can call 716-961-6800.

You may not know if you were bitten or exposed to saliva of a rabies infected animal. Rabies is a very deadly virus and there are no out of pocket expenses for those who receive the vaccine.

RELATED: Kaleida to open testing facility on East Side

RELATED: Over 10,000 people tested in Erie County; nearly 200 people have died from COVID-19

RELATED: Western New York reopening likely to happen on 'rolling' basis