Erie County: 33% of residents have had at least 1 COVID vaccine dose

BUFFALO, N.Y. — In a weekly COVID-19 vaccine update, Erie County said that one-third of its residents have had at least one dose.

Through Thursday, 304,027 people (33 percent) have had first doses while 177,800 people (19 percent) have had two doses.

The update came on a day when Erie County health officials warned residents not to let their guard down during the holiday weekend.

"I'm really worried that the second half of April, we are going to see even increasing numbers of COVID-19," Erie County Health Commissioner Dr. Gale Burstein told 2 On Your Side. "So a surge upon a surge, just like we experienced after winter break.