Erie Community College nixes sports in fall semester

BUFFALO, N.Y. — SUNY Erie Community College will not be allowing college athletics in the fall due to the pandemic, the school announced on Friday.

This comes just a day after Niagara County Community College announced that it would be returning to play in the fall.

The 2020 men's and women's soccer, football, men's and women's cross country and volleyball seasons have been canceled. Sports seasons beginning in January 2021 are expected to be able to proceed then.

"These are difficult and unpredictable times for all of us but the health and safety of our students has to be our first priority," ECC's Director of Athletics Steve Mullen said Friday on the Kats' website.

ECC also stated that any athletes who chose to stay at the college but not participate in their sport won't have their NJCAA eligibility impacted.

The college encouraged athletes to reach out to their coaches and directors, and expressed that they understand if students have other options.