NYS to get $12.6 billion; WNY counties to get millions in proposed COVID-19 relief plan

According to Rep. Brian Higgins (NY-26) over $792 million in federal relief could come to WNY as part of Biden's American Rescue Plan.

WASHINGTON D.C., DC — Erie and Niagara counties could be getting millions of dollars in COVID-19 relief if the President's "American Rescue Plan" is passed in Congress.

According to Rep. Brian Higgins (D-NY-26) the two counties could receive over $792 million in federal disaster relief. The data has just been released by the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, which is overseeing the state and local aid component of the bill.

President Biden's proposed "American Rescue Plan" would provide $350 billion in aid for state and local governments. That money will be divided between cities and towns based on need and population.

According to the data from the House Committee, New York State will receive about $12.6 billion in funding. Other municipalities in the state will get about $10.6 billion. The money is slated to be used to protect jobs of front line workers and allow towns and cities to maintain essential services. The goal is to also mitigate any rise in property tax hikes that municipalities may have to enact to make ends meet.

In the breakdown, which is based on population, Erie County and its municipalities would receive about $542 million with the most money going to the City of Buffalo, $324 million. In Niagara County, $127 million would be split between the county, cities, towns and villages with the most money, $55 million going to the City of Niagara Falls. County governments will also be getting funding as part of the plan.

For nearly a year, state & local governments have been on the front lines of fighting #COVID19



The #AmericanRescuePlan delivers for our communities with an estimated $792 million slated for Erie & Niagara Counties. pic.twitter.com/Te9eQp1kiA — Brian Higgins (@RepBrianHiggins) February 10, 2021

Erie County- $180 million

Niagara County- $41 million

Chautauqua County- $25 million

Cattaraugus County- $15 million

Genesee County- $11 million

Allegany County- $9 million

Orleans County- $8 million

Wyoming County- $8 million