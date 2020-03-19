BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawley Insurance notified employees that a co-worker tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

2 On Your Side received a copy of an email that was sent to employees.

The email stated the person had not been in the office since March 11.

The employees have been told the office is being sanitized 2-3 times a day and an industrial cleaning process will take place this weekend.

They are encouraging employees to remote work when possible.

No other details have been released.

