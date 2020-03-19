BUFFALO, N.Y. — Lawley Insurance notified employees that a co-worker tested positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).
2 On Your Side received a copy of an email that was sent to employees.
The email stated the person had not been in the office since March 11.
The employees have been told the office is being sanitized 2-3 times a day and an industrial cleaning process will take place this weekend.
They are encouraging employees to remote work when possible.
No other details have been released.
RELATED: Coronavirus testing slows in Erie County; 7 new cases confirmed
RELATED: Cuomo: New York businesses required to keep 50% of workforce home
Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...
- The air by coughing or sneezing
- Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands
- Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.
Help stop the spread of coronavirus
- Stay home when you are sick.
- Eat and sleep separately from your family members
- Use different utensils and dishes
- Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.
- If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.
Lower your risk
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.
- If you are 60 or over and have an underlying health condition such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes or respiratory illnesses like asthma or COPD, the World Health Organization advises you to try to avoid crowds or places where you might interact with people who are sick.