Emergency shelter for families expands in preparation for possible COVID-19 related evictions

Family Promise of WNY has recently upgraded its facilities in order to make more room for those who need it starting next month. Officials say they anticipate a possible increase in those seeking their services due to predicted evictions and ongoing unemployment related to the pandemic.

“We are anticipating mass evictions in the wake of Governor Cuomo's eviction moratorium being lifted in a few weeks. Our shelter is now a safer and more comfortable environment for our families and we are able to house twice as many families”, said Luanne Firestone, Executive Director of Family Promise of WNY. “Expanding our shelter will allow us to address the critical lack of family shelter space in Erie County and be there for our community in the midst of this global pandemic. We thank the donors and foundations who have made this project possible!”