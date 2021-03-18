Emergency powers to stick with Poloncarz for a little longer

The resolution was on Thursday's agenda but was tabled by legislature chairperson April Baskin. A challenge to that ruling failed along party lines.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz will hang onto his emergency powers for a while longer after the County Legislature tabled a resolution that would reduce those powers.

The resolution was on Thursday's agenda but was tabled by legislature chairperson April Baskin. Erie County Legislator Joe Lorigo tried to make a motion to challenge the chairperson's ruling.

That challenge failed along party lines.

In the legislature, Lorigo, Frank Todaro, Chris Greene and John Mills authored the resolution, citing emergency powers were no longer appropriate because the coronavirus pandemic was no longer temporary.