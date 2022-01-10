Emergency Department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Ctr. to remain closed

The Emergency Department only at the Orchard Park facility will now be closed through the end of January.

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital officials announced Monday that the increase in COVID-19 cases across the region will keep the Emergency Department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center closed a little longer.

The temporary closure of MACC's ER department, located at 3699 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, will now extend through the end of January. As a result, Cardiac Rehab Services at the Orchard Park site will also remain temporarily suspended.

Other outpatient services at the MACC are open as usual, including:

COVID Swabbing Station

Pre-Surgical Testing

Imaging Services

Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic

EKG Testing

Wound Healing Center

Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services

Laboratory Services

EMS providers are aware of the closure extension. Residents with non-emergency medical issues should consider other alternatives to hospital emergency treatment including contacting their primary care provider, visiting an urgent care or using telemedicine services.