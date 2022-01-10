x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Coronavirus

Emergency Department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Ctr. to remain closed

The Emergency Department only at the Orchard Park facility will now be closed through the end of January.
Credit: wgrz

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital officials announced Monday that the increase in COVID-19 cases across the region will keep the Emergency Department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center closed a little longer.

The temporary closure of MACC's ER department, located at 3699 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, will now extend through the end of January. As a result, Cardiac Rehab Services at the Orchard Park site will also remain temporarily suspended.

Other outpatient services at the MACC are open as usual, including:

  • COVID Swabbing Station
  • Pre-Surgical Testing
  • Imaging Services
  • Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic
  • EKG Testing
  • Wound Healing Center
  • Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services
  • Laboratory Services

EMS providers are aware of the closure extension. Residents with non-emergency medical issues should consider other alternatives to hospital emergency treatment including contacting their primary care provider, visiting an urgent care or using telemedicine services.

As always, if there is a serious medical emergency, you are urged to go to the nearest hospital ER department or call 911.

Related Articles

In Other News

Seneca Nation holding pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic Tuesday