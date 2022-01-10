Emergency Department at Mercy Ambulatory Care Ctr. to remain closed

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Mercy Hospital officials announced Monday that the increase in COVID-19 cases across the region will keep the Emergency Department at the Mercy Ambulatory Care Center closed a little longer.
The temporary closure of MACC's ER department, located at 3699 Southwestern Blvd. in Orchard Park, will now extend through the end of January. As a result, Cardiac Rehab Services at the Orchard Park site will also remain temporarily suspended.
Other outpatient services at the MACC are open as usual, including:
- COVID Swabbing Station
- Pre-Surgical Testing
- Imaging Services
- Pulmonary Function Testing Clinic
- EKG Testing
- Wound Healing Center
- Partners In Rehab/AthletiCare Rehabilitation Services
- Laboratory Services
EMS providers are aware of the closure extension. Residents with non-emergency medical issues should consider other alternatives to hospital emergency treatment including contacting their primary care provider, visiting an urgent care or using telemedicine services.
As always, if there is a serious medical emergency, you are urged to go to the nearest hospital ER department or call 911.