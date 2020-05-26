Elmwood Festival of the Arts cancelled

The 21st annual event set for this August will not take place due to the COVID-19 pandemic

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A popular summer event is the latest to be cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers announced Tuesday the 21st annual Elmwood Festival of the Arts will not take place. They say after much discussion they have come to the conclusion that it would be very difficult for such a large event to create a safe environment for all of the volunteers, artists, cultural groups, food vendors and attendees taking part.

Instead, a committee is working to put together ongoing artist, craftspeople and musician promotions as well as concerts. Links can be found on the Elmwood Art Fest website and Facebook page.

"If able, please support all of our artists and the Elmwood businesses", said Joe DiPasquale from the festival committee. "Almost all festivals have been canceled for the summer. Many artists and musicians are facing significant losses of income.",