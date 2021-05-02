Elmwood Festival of the Arts begins preliminary planning for August

The Elmwood Festival of the Arts has put out a call for artists for the weekend of August 28 and 29. Acknowledging they don't know at this time whether it will be able to go forward, booth fees will not be collected until organizers are confident the festival will take place. If the festival has to be cancelled, artisans will have the option to carry over their application fee and application to 2022 or get a refund. For those that applied for 2020 and did not request a refund, the applications have been rolled over to this year and there is no need to reapply.