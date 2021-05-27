Elmwood Festival of the Arts canceled due to COVID-19

Organizers feel the current New York State guidance for fairs and festivals prevents them from holding the annual event.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Another popular event has fallen victim to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers of the Elmwood Festival of the Arts announced Thursday the summertime event will not take place this year.

"Due to the requirements put forth in the most recent New York State Advisory for fairs and festivals, dated May 18, 2021, we do not feel we can hold the Festival and keep it anything like our previous 20 festivals," according to a statement issued Thursday.

The Elmwood Festival of the Arts Committee feels the advisories put all of the onus on the festivals and not on those attending events.

"We are an all volunteer event and the amount of time and money it takes to put on the festival is too great to chance that New York State may change its advisories," the committee said.

The committee plans on holding some smaller, yet to be announced, ticketed events in the coming months and is planning a full festival for 2022.