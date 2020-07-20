Ellicottville Fall Festival cancelled due to COVID-19

“Given the COVID-19 pandemic and the uncertainties surrounding the restrictions, we felt it would be irresponsible for us to set out to move forward with this international event, knowing full well, by the time the event came around, there was a very distinct possibility that travel bans and restrictions on gathering size would be still be in place. Each year since 1975, we have all looked forward to Ellicottville’s Fall Festival. The event has always been a time to catch up with old friends, enjoy the Fall foliage and start filling in your Christmas shopping list with our amazing vendors. We truly appreciate your understanding during this time and would like to thank our residents, visitors and vendors for their support and we are looking forward to Fall Festival 2021.”