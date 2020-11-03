BUFFALO, N.Y. — Elderwood, which owns and operates senior care communities, began temporary visitor restrictions at all of its locations.

Elderwood said the decision was based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and "an abundance of caution" regarding coronavirus.

The change means Elderwood will not allow "unnecessary" visitors into the buildings. People who are allowed to enter "must complete a health screening prior to moving throughout the facility," according to the company.

"Our staff is highly trained in addressing the unique healthcare needs of seniors and those with weakened immune systems," Rebecca Littler, an Elderwood chief nursing officer, said in a statement.

"We are focused on our residents’ health and are highly prepared to provide care and prevent the spread of infection."

Elderwood said there are no suspected or confirmed cases of COVID-19 at any of its care communities in New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, and Vermont.

The company encourages family and friends of people at Elderwood facilities to postpone visits.

Elderwood also said that it has, for now, suspended student clinical rotation programs, volunteer activities, group activities at its locations, as well as group outings into the community.

"These measures display an abundance of caution, that we believe are prudent given the impact COVID-19 has had on populations like those in our senior communities," Littler said.

