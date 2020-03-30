AMHERST, N.Y. — On Monday, Elderwood at Amherst, a skilled nursing facility, announced that it will open a 22-bed unit for post-acute care of coronavirus patients.

The unit will house patients who have stabilized in order to make more room in local hospitals.The patients will be isolated in the special unit.

In a statement, Dr. Paul Shields, medical director for Elderwood at Amherst, said that they know that some facilities will need to step up to alleviate the pressure on the hospital system.

"What we’ve been able to establish at Elderwood at Amherst is exactly what is needed right now - a post acute setting that can care for these patients while maintaining best practices in preventing spread,” Shields said. “The Elderwood staff are highly trained and have been specifically preparing to operate in this particular environment. We are working with Kaleida health’s supply chain management team to ensure there are adequate supplies of proper personal protective equipment for the staff.”

Elderwood anticipates the unit to fill up fast. They will start admitting patients within the next few days, according to a statement.