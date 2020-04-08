Elderwood at Amherst releases last COVID-19 patient; to resume regular operations

The facility cared for more than 100 patients in their COVID-19 unit since the start of the pandemic.

AMHERST, N.Y. — Elderwood at Amherst announced Tuesday the facility has succeeded in the fight against COVID-19 after releasing its last COVID-19 patient from their post-acute care unit, which was dedicated exclusively to COVID-19 patients.

The facility cared for more than 100 patients in their COVID-19 unit since the start of the pandemic.

“We are extremely proud of our team and the role they played in not only helping our residents, but our community as well,” said Angela Hauser, Elderwood administrator.

Elderwood worked with Kaleida Health to ensure proper protocols were established for the unit, which was the first to create a specialized plan in the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

The facility says that the unit will now resume regular non-COVID-19 operations.

