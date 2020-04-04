EDEN, N.Y. — The coronavirus pandemic has caused an unusual dilemma for local flower nurseries and farms who have been growing flowers for churches and florists for Easter, and garden centers for the start of spring.

One Eden farm has found a creative solution — a flower sale and chicken dinner with another Eden business. WD Henry & Sons and Weidner BBQ are partnering on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. to help the community "feel good with flowers and food."

The two businesses are also offering the opportunity for people to call and donate flowers to seniors at Eden Rehabilitation and Nursing Center. WD Henry & Sons says they will be doing the donations throughout the weekend and next week.

The fresh potted flowers and chicken dinners are available for pre-order at (716) 648-4673 and the drive-thru pickup will be at 7189 Gowanda State Road in Eden. You can also call this number to make a donation to buy flowers for the nursing home.

