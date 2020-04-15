BUFFALO, N.Y. — Erie County Medical center launched a virtual ER platform, which will allow people to visit the emergency room remotely.

The platform will be used for video and telephone visits and virtual care outpatient services.

These services will be provided for both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19-related issues.

According to ECMC, here's how it will work.

How ECMC Virtual ER Visits work:

Individuals with appropriate clinical conditions can schedule a Virtual ER Visit at www.ecmc.edu. Conditions include allergies, bronchitis, suspected COVID-19, cold and flu, cough, fever, sore throat, sinus infection, eye infection/irritation, rash, hives, upset stomach, heartburn, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and other minor ailments.

Upon appointment confirmation, a care team member will contact patients by phone to complete registration and general assessment. Depending on their symptoms and care needs, an on-site visit may be required.

Prior to the appointment, the patient will receive information on how to connect to a secure video conference line, which they can access on a smartphone, PC or tablet.

The emergency room provider will then consults with patient to assess symptoms, provide recommendations and prescribe medications as needed.

Patients can call (716) 898-3700 or visit www.ecmc.edu/virtual to schedule a virtual visit.

