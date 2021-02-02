ECMC to resume in-patient visitation beginning February 4

All visitors will have to comply with the the hospital's screening checkpoint procedures.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Now that New York State has removed the Orange and Yellow Zone restrictions from Erie and Niagara counties, more hospitals are once again allowing visitors to visit patients.

ECMC announced Tuesday they will resume in-patient visitation February 4 and have updated their website with the updated restrictions.

Visiting hours will be from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m. No visitation will be permitted for COVID-19 patients; however, exceptions may be made for end of life situations.

For in-patient visits, one visitor per day is permitted. Exceptions will be made for end of life visitation, where they will allow two visitors.

All visitors will have to comply with the the hospital's screening checkpoint procedures. If you cannot, you will not be allowed to visit the patient.

For more information on visitation guidelines for other departments in the hospital, as well as their long-term care facility, please visit their website.