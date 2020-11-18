ECMC suspends patient visitation as COVID-19 cases rise

The only exception will be medically necessary or end-of-life compassionate care cases.

BUFFALO, N.Y. — ECMC announced Wednesday they are suspending patient visitation based on guidance from the New York State Department of Health due to the increase of COVID-19 cases in region.

The only exception will be medically necessary or end-of-life compassionate care cases.

Also, no support persons are allowed in the Trauma and Emergency Department, except when deemed medically necessary.

ECMC says elective surgeries have not been cancelled at this time. They will allow one support person for those having elective or inpatient surgery.

ECMC is currently treating 18 COVID-19 patients and they have enough PPE, beds, and ventilators to care for them and all other patients.

Human coronaviruses are usually spread through...

• The air by coughing or sneezing

• Close personal contact, such as touching or shaking hands

• Touching an object or surface with the virus on it, then touching your mouth, nose or eyes before washing your hands.

Help stop the spread of coronavirus

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Eat and sleep separately from your family members

• Use different utensils and dishes

• Cover your cough or sneeze with your arm, hot your hand.

• If you use a tissue, throw it in the trash.

Lower your risk

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.